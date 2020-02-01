The new coronavirus is similar to the one that caused Sars, but they are not identical. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus versus Sars – a tale of two viruses
- The similarities and differences between the latest health emergency and its predecessor Sars which affected more than 8,000 people in 37 countries
- The two diseases are genetically similar and both have flu-like symptoms but the new virus is clinically milder
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The new coronavirus is similar to the one that caused Sars, but they are not identical. Photo: Reuters