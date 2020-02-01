Doctors in Wuhan are working around the clock and against the odds to battle the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
Wuhan doctors beaten up, overworked, under supplied
- Medical workers treating people infected with the coronavirus in the central China city say they are fighting more than just a virus outbreak
- Doctor says he overheard a waiting patient threaten to stab someone … but ‘killing a few of us will not reduce the queue, right?’
