Experts say the global community must work together to fight the coronavirus outbreak that started in China. Photo: AFP
World Health Organisation call to arms against virus needs global response to help China

  • International community ‘should be doing all it can to assist China in its efforts to contain the virus’, English academic says
  • Japanese professor of virology calls on Beijing to share more information with the WHO, such as biological materials and epidemiological information
Wendy Wu and Catherine Wong

Updated: 11:00pm, 31 Jan, 2020

Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu is a Beijing-based reporter focusing on international finance and diplomacy. Her journalism career spans a decade and she has been reporting for the Post since 2015. Wendy has a master's degree in finance from Germany's University of Freiburg.

Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong is a reporter with the South China Morning Post in Beijing, where she focuses on China’s diplomacy and defence policy.