Experts say the global community must work together to fight the coronavirus outbreak that started in China. Photo: AFP
World Health Organisation call to arms against virus needs global response to help China
- International community ‘should be doing all it can to assist China in its efforts to contain the virus’, English academic says
- Japanese professor of virology calls on Beijing to share more information with the WHO, such as biological materials and epidemiological information
