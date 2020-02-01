A charter flight carrying about 200 American evacuees lands at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, on Wednesday. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Coronavirus: US public health agency orders mandatory quarantine for Wuhan evacuees
- ‘We are preparing as if this were the next pandemic, but we are hopeful still that this is not and will not be the case,’ says CDC official
- Passengers will be held at an airbase in southern California for 14 days from the time they left China
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
