Millions of people remain sealed off in Wuhan and some have taken to uploading humorous posts on social media to get by. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Chinese locked down in coronavirus epicentre Wuhan fight despair and boredom with humour

  • Amid a government-imposed quarantine, residents in Wuhan – the coronavirus outbreak’s epicentre – are finding relief in laughter
  • Roughly 9 million people remain sealed off in the city, and some of them have taken to uploading amusing posts on social media
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Natalie Koh
Natalie Koh

Updated: 3:00pm, 1 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Millions of people remain sealed off in Wuhan and some have taken to uploading humorous posts on social media to get by. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Natalie Koh

Natalie Koh

Natalie Koh is a news editor on the China desk at the South China Morning Post. She was previously a social media specialist and journalist at The Business Times, Singapore.