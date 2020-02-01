Police stand at a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge that crosses from Hubei province in Jiujiang. Photo: Reuters
Chinese man busted paddling wooden tub across Yangtze River to escape virus lockdown

  • A Hubei man was briefly detained for breaching coronavirus travel restrictions after he was found rowing a wooden tub across the Yangtze River
  • Police are looking for a man from Xiaogan, a mega city in Hubei that is in lockdown, after he allegedly boarded an illegal oil tanker at a port in Shanghai
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 6:27pm, 1 Feb, 2020

