China says it will inject more money into the financial system to ensure the coronavirus outbreak does not cause a further economic slowdown. Photo: AFP
China pledges more money to help companies weather coronavirus outbreak
- Central bank says it will cut lending rates, increase liquidity to ensure financial stability as death toll and number of confirmed cases continue to rise
- Statement comes as report by Hong Kong scientists says there could be more than 75,000 infected people in Wuhan alone
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
