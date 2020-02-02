China has reported an outbreak of the deadly H5N1 bird flu in Hunan province. Photo: SCMP
China reports outbreak of deadly bird flu among chickens in Hunan province, close to coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan
- Bird flu outbreak in Hunan province, which lies on the southern border of Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak
- Bird flu is much deadlier than either Sars or the coronavirus, but as of yet no human cases have been reported in this outbreak
Topic | H5N1 virus
China has reported an outbreak of the deadly H5N1 bird flu in Hunan province. Photo: SCMP