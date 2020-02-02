Apple staff and customers wear protective face masks in an Apple store in Beijing on Thursday. Photo; AFP
Coronavirus: Apple closes stores in China amid outbreak

  • The iPhone maker is closing stores, corporate offices and contact centres in China until February 9
  • It said the move came “out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts”
Associated Press
Updated: 4:57am, 2 Feb, 2020

