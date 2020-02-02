Authorities in Wuhan have set up dedicated quarantine zones for people infected with the new coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus suspects in Wuhan ordered to go to quarantine zones

  • Anyone who refuses to relocate will be forcibly moved by the police, city government says as number of new cases continues to rise sharply
  • Confirmed infections in city increase by 894 on Saturday to 4,109, as death toll rises by 32 to 224
Liu Zhen
Updated: 9:13pm, 2 Feb, 2020

