Authorities in Wuhan have set up dedicated quarantine zones for people infected with the new coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus suspects in Wuhan ordered to go to quarantine zones
- Anyone who refuses to relocate will be forcibly moved by the police, city government says as number of new cases continues to rise sharply
- Confirmed infections in city increase by 894 on Saturday to 4,109, as death toll rises by 32 to 224
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Authorities in Wuhan have set up dedicated quarantine zones for people infected with the new coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua