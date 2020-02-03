China’s ambassador to Israel has apologised after comparing the closure of borders due to the coronavirus to the Holocaust. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Society

China’s Israel envoy compares virus travel bans to Holocaust

  • Dai Yuming has apologised for his remarks, which were made at an English-language press conference in Tel Aviv
  • Dai likened the closure of borders to “the old days, the old stories that happened in World War Two, the Holocaust, the darkest days in human history”
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:03am, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

China’s ambassador to Israel has apologised after comparing the closure of borders due to the coronavirus to the Holocaust. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE