A Brazilian living in Wuhan records a message to the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, asking for evacuation from the afflicted city on Sunday. Photo: YouTube
Coronavirus: Brazilians in Wuhan ask for help fleeing Wuhan in video to President Jair Bolsonaro
- The group featured in the video said that they were willing to be quarantined once they got back to their home country
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A Brazilian living in Wuhan records a message to the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, asking for evacuation from the afflicted city on Sunday. Photo: YouTube