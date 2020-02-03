Multiple tests have been required to detect the new virus in some patients in Tianjin. Photo: Xinhua
Not one but four tests later, Chinese man finally confirmed with coronavirus
- Tianjin railway worker identified as infected after multiple visits to hospital and twice becoming sick, health authorities say
- Patient in Germany contracts illness from contact with colleague showing no symptoms
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Multiple tests have been required to detect the new virus in some patients in Tianjin. Photo: Xinhua