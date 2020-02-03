Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan (right) inspects the temporary Huoshenshan hospital in Wuhan on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese military takes control of medical supplies in Wuhan
- Logistics team of 260 officers and 130 military trucks are delivering basics in the city where the outbreak began
- Source says they are there to make sure donations to charity groups reach their intended recipients
