Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan (right) inspects the temporary Huoshenshan hospital in Wuhan on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Chinese military takes control of medical supplies in Wuhan

  • Logistics team of 260 officers and 130 military trucks are delivering basics in the city where the outbreak began
  • Source says they are there to make sure donations to charity groups reach their intended recipients
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:30pm, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan (right) inspects the temporary Huoshenshan hospital in Wuhan on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan is an award-winning journalist, specialising in reporting on defence and diplomacy in China. Her coverage of the US EP-3 spy plane crash with a PLA J-8 in 2001 near the South China Sea opened her door to the military world. Since then, she has had several scoops relating to China's military development. She has been at the Post since 2005 and has a master's in international public affairs from The University of Hong Kong.