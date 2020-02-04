Many restaurants and shops remained closed in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Kyodo
As China goes back to work after Lunar New Year, will the coronavirus spread even more rapidly?
- Most provinces and regions told businesses to remain closed, but in some parts of the country they reopened on Monday
- After lockdowns and quarantines were enforced during the holiday season to contain the spread of infections, a return to normality will raise fresh fears
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
