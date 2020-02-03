A shortage of testing kits means “not everyone can get tested”, according to a National Health Commission expert. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus tally in epicentre Wuhan may be ‘just the tip of the iceberg’
- Medical experts say official number might not reflect true scale of the outbreak as many patients may be undiagnosed
- Testing kits are in short supply, meaning only the ‘fortunate’ who test positive are admitted to hospital for treatment
