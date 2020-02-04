People purchasing face masks in a convenience store in Taipei on Saturday. Taiwan has reported only 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, Hebei province, but the seasonal H1N1 flu virus has claimed 56 lives, health authorities say. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
- 56 people have died of H1N1 flu virus-affected respiratory failure in the past three months, according to Taiwan’s Centres for Disease Control
- Taiwan still has only 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, and no fatalities
