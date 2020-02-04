Workers making protective face masks at a factory in Handan, Hebei province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Production boost said easing shortage of medical supplies in hard-hit Hubei province, but scarcity persists
- Ministry official says 60-70 per cent of factories that make needed items have resumed production after Lunar New Year break
- Supply and demand are becoming ‘more stable and balanced’, he says
