Hospitals in smaller cities near Wuhan also need fresh supplies of protective medical equipment. Photo: Xinhua
In Wuhan’s shadow, smaller coronavirus-hit Chinese cities scramble for medical supplies
- Stockpiles of protective equipment are running low in places like Xiaogan and Huanggang, little-known cities with millions of people
- Residents look for sources of disinfectant to clean their homes but lockdowns hamper influx of deliveries
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
