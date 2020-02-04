Workers convert the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Centre into a temporary hospital. Photo: Xinhua
China targets mild coronavirus cases with new Wuhan medical shelters
- Teams from throughout the country to be deployed to cut the number of patients reaching severe stage of illness
- Three centres in the works and eight more to come, according to official media
