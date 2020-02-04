Medical workers move patients to isolation wards at the new Huoshenshan temporary hospital in Wuhan on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Chinese officials say priority is to stop mild coronavirus cases from getting worse

  • National Health Commission admits Wuhan lacked intensive care facilities at start of the outbreak, but more beds and staff have now been provided
  • Epidemiologist meanwhile says preliminary tests have shown two drugs, Arbidol and Darunavir, could effectively inhibit replication of the new strain
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
William Zheng and Mimi Lau

Updated: 12:46am, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Medical workers move patients to isolation wards at the new Huoshenshan temporary hospital in Wuhan on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
William Zheng

William Zheng

William Zheng is a veteran journalist who has served and led major Hong Kong and Singaporean media organisations in his 20-year career, covering greater China. He is now a news editor on the China desk at the South China Morning Post.

Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau covers human rights, religion and civil society in China. She spent seven years in southern China as the Post's Guangzhou Correspondent before returning to Hong Kong in 2017. Today, Mimi continues to pursue stories across the country, monitoring and reporting on key political and civil issues. She has won numerous awards for her work.