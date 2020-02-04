Medical workers move patients to isolation wards at the new Huoshenshan temporary hospital in Wuhan on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese officials say priority is to stop mild coronavirus cases from getting worse
- National Health Commission admits Wuhan lacked intensive care facilities at start of the outbreak, but more beds and staff have now been provided
- Epidemiologist meanwhile says preliminary tests have shown two drugs, Arbidol and Darunavir, could effectively inhibit replication of the new strain
