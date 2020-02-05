A volunteer in a protective suit guides a drone to spray disinfectant at Zhengwan village in Handan, Hebei province, in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Coronavirus: death toll jumps 65, to 479, in China’s Hubei province
- Another record set for the number of deaths recorded in a day
- Province also registers another 3,156 confirmed cases, raising total to 16,678
