A traveller wears a mask after arriving at Vancouver’s airport on a direct flight from China on January 24. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Visitors from Wuhan ‘certain’ to have infected Vancouver woman with coronavirus, making her British Columbia’s second patient

  • The woman and her guests are all under isolation in the same home, Canadian authorities say
  • Despite the apparent case of human-to-human transmission, none of the visitors has shown any symptoms
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 7:00am, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A traveller wears a mask after arriving at Vancouver’s airport on a direct flight from China on January 24. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ian Young

Ian Young

Ian Young is the Post's Vancouver correspondent. A journalist for more than 20 years, he worked for Australian newspapers and the London Evening Standard before arriving in Hong Kong in 1997. There he won or shared awards for excellence in investigative reporting and human rights reporting, and the HK News Awards Scoop of the Year. He moved to Canada with his wife in 2010.