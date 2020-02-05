A traveller wears a mask after arriving at Vancouver’s airport on a direct flight from China on January 24. Photo: Reuters
Visitors from Wuhan ‘certain’ to have infected Vancouver woman with coronavirus, making her British Columbia’s second patient
- The woman and her guests are all under isolation in the same home, Canadian authorities say
- Despite the apparent case of human-to-human transmission, none of the visitors has shown any symptoms
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A traveller wears a mask after arriving at Vancouver’s airport on a direct flight from China on January 24. Photo: Reuters