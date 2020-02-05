The deadly new coronavirus has been rapidly spreading since the outbreak began in central China in December. Photo: DPA
German study on coronavirus carrier with ‘no symptoms’ was flawed
- Four people fell ill after Chinese businesswoman visited company near Munich but researchers didn’t talk to her directly, Science magazine says
- Other patients said ‘she had been well’ at the time – but that wasn’t the case
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
