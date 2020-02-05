Foreign Minister Wang Yi is at the front of China’s diplomatic and economic initiatives in Africa, and now partner nations are trying to see a road ahead as Beijing tackles the coronavirus and its effects. Photo: Kyodo
China’s African partners watch and wait for impact of coronavirus on trade
- Africa’s exporters and market analysts try to game out effects of health crisis and slowdown while world’s second largest economy labours under shadow of lethal virus
- One economist expects Beijing to put together stimulus package for economy after outbreak abates
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
