Thousands of people from Wuhan’s Baibuting neighbourhood attended the Lunar New Year banquet. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: 10 new cases confirmed, 30 more suspected in Wuhan after thousands attend Lunar New Year banquet
- 57 buildings in residential community of 130,000 people get ‘fever’ tag after mass feast on January 19
- In Fujian province, 4,000 people put in isolation after man infected with virus lies so he can attend banquet, wedding reception
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
