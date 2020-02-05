Thousands of people from Wuhan’s Baibuting neighbourhood attended the Lunar New Year banquet. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: 10 new cases confirmed, 30 more suspected in Wuhan after thousands attend Lunar New Year banquet

  • 57 buildings in residential community of 130,000 people get ‘fever’ tag after mass feast on January 19
  • In Fujian province, 4,000 people put in isolation after man infected with virus lies so he can attend banquet, wedding reception
Kristin Huang
Updated: 5:21pm, 5 Feb, 2020

