North Korea is increasing its surgical mask output in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Rodong Sinmun
North Korea increases production of surgical masks in battle for ‘national survival’ against coronavirus
- Factories in Pyongyang are churning out tens of thousands of masks each day but state media does not confirm the presence of virus in North Korea
- With 18 confirmed cases, South Korea pushes for cooperation with neighbour to prevent spread
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
