Chinese President on Wednesday made his first public appearance since January 28. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘confident’ coronavirus outbreak can be contained
- Leader makes first public appearance since January 28 to say that measures taken to control outbreak are working
- Xi also welcomes Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to Beijing, saying Cambodians stuck in Wuhan will be well looked after
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Chinese President on Wednesday made his first public appearance since January 28. Photo: EPA-EFE