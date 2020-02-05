The number of new suspected cases of coronavirus is falling but severe cases are still on the rise. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: severe cases up but ‘signs of faster diagnosis’ in China
- Chinese health expert says increase in more serious patients not a sign of deadlier virus
- Assessment of new caseload at various sites needed to determine if outbreak has peaked, former WHO epidemiologist says
Topic | World Health Organisation
The number of new suspected cases of coronavirus is falling but severe cases are still on the rise. Photo: EPA-EFE