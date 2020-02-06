A woman in a Hong Kong MTR station on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO chief again deflects criticism of China and seeks US$675 million in aid for developing nations
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said China should only be criticised for its handling of the coronavirus emergency if a review justifies doing so
- Appeals to member countries to contribute US$675 million in support of nations with weak health care systems
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
