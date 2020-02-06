Medical workers in Wuhan help patients infected with the novel coronavirus check in at a makeshift hospital, converted from an exhibition centre, on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Wuhan Communist Party official apologises for failure to provide patients treatment

  • ‘We are in pain and feel regrettable that a lot of the patients … were unable to receive proper treatment,’ Hu Lishan says
  • Lishan, the deputy secretary of the Communist Party in Wuhan, made his remarks as emergency hospitals are built and researchers race to find a cure
Updated: 10:33am, 6 Feb, 2020

