Patients infected with the coronavirus are seen at a makeshift hospital converted from an exhibition Centre in Wuhan on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus: deaths in Hubei province rise by 70 with 2,987 newly confirmed cases

  • New numbers from epicentre of the outbreak show Wednesday’s death toll higher than Tuesday’s
  • Confirmed cases reported at 2,987, down from 3,156 a day earlier
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:55am, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Patients infected with the coronavirus are seen at a makeshift hospital converted from an exhibition Centre in Wuhan on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief. He spent 11 years in China as a language student and correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires and Bloomberg, and continued covering the country as a correspondent and an academic after leaving. His debut novel, The Wounded Muse, draws on actual events that played out in Beijing while he lived there.