Patients infected with the coronavirus are seen at a makeshift hospital converted from an exhibition Centre in Wuhan on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: deaths in Hubei province rise by 70 with 2,987 newly confirmed cases
- New numbers from epicentre of the outbreak show Wednesday’s death toll higher than Tuesday’s
- Confirmed cases reported at 2,987, down from 3,156 a day earlier
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
