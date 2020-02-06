Cured coronavirus patients leave hospital in Hangzhou, one of four cities in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang which has adopted draconian quarantine measures for its residents. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Zhejiang adopts draconian quarantine measures to fight disease
- Some residents of the coastal Chinese province are being locked inside their homes while others must present a ‘passport’ to go out every two days for supplies
- Weddings and funerals discouraged as ‘unessential’ venues are also shut down
