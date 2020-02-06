A Chinese obstetrician has warned against overstating the risk of pregnant women passing the coronavirus on to their unborn children. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: mother-baby transmission yet to be proven, obstetrician says
- Wuhan baby confirmed as being infected was tested 36 hours after birth meaning it had been in contact with other people, doctor says
- Tests carried on infant’s placenta and umbilical cord blood at time of delivery by caesarean section came back negative, she says
