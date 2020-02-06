A Chinese obstetrician has warned against overstating the risk of pregnant women passing the coronavirus on to their unborn children. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Coronavirus: mother-baby transmission yet to be proven, obstetrician says

  • Wuhan baby confirmed as being infected was tested 36 hours after birth meaning it had been in contact with other people, doctor says
  • Tests carried on infant’s placenta and umbilical cord blood at time of delivery by caesarean section came back negative, she says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 9:18pm, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A Chinese obstetrician has warned against overstating the risk of pregnant women passing the coronavirus on to their unborn children. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu is a Beijing-based reporter focusing on international finance and diplomacy. Her journalism career spans a decade and she has been reporting for the Post since 2015. Wendy has a master's degree in finance from Germany's University of Freiburg.

Coronavirus outbreak