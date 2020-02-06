Patients line up at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan on Wednesday. More than 10,000 people have contracted the virus in the city so far. Photo: AP
Desperate patients struggle to get help in coronavirus-hit Wuhan as others wait it out
- Fever clinics are packed as those who fall ill are forced to queue for testing kits and the chance of a hospital bed
- For others, life under lockdown is frustrating but they are doing what they can to stay active and healthy
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Patients line up at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan on Wednesday. More than 10,000 people have contracted the virus in the city so far. Photo: AP