Patients line up at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan on Wednesday. More than 10,000 people have contracted the virus in the city so far. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Desperate patients struggle to get help in coronavirus-hit Wuhan as others wait it out

  • Fever clinics are packed as those who fall ill are forced to queue for testing kits and the chance of a hospital bed
  • For others, life under lockdown is frustrating but they are doing what they can to stay active and healthy
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Patients line up at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan on Wednesday. More than 10,000 people have contracted the virus in the city so far. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui

Based in Beijing, Zhuang Pinghui joined the Post in 2004 to report on China. She covers a range of issues including policy, healthcare, culture and society.

Coronavirus outbreak