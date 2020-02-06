Song Yingjie was found dead after a shift checking motorists’ temperatures at a motorway checkpoint in Hunan. Photo: Handout
Chinese hospital pharmacist, 28, dies after 10 straight days helping fight coronavirus
- Song Yingjie was found dead in his dormitory after a night spent checking motorists’ temperatures at the motorway checkpoint to which he had been seconded
- During the day he helped manage and distribute essential medical supplies at the hospital he had worked at for the past three years
