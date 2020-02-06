Shi Zhengli’s work gave a head start to the scientific research community’s understanding of the origin of the new coronavirus. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: bat scientist’s cave exploits offer hope to beat virus ‘sneakier than Sars’
- Shi Zhengli is one of the scores of scientists joining a global effort to hunt down the new coronavirus
- But some people have blamed her for creating it in the first place
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Shi Zhengli’s work gave a head start to the scientific research community’s understanding of the origin of the new coronavirus. Photo: Weibo