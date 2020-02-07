Hongkongers line up to buy face masks. Chinese health authorities on Wednesday reported 3,694 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, down from 3,887 a day earlier. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: World Health Organisation plays down dip in daily infection rate, saying it might not mean outbreak has peaked

  • ‘Too early to predict’ whether the outbreak is peaking, based on just one data point, says the head of the WHO’s health emergencies programme
  • ‘We are still in the middle of an intense outbreak and we need to be very careful about making any predictions,’ Michael Ryan says
Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 3:24am, 7 Feb, 2020

Bhavan is Asia Correspondent for the SCMP, covering breaking news, politics, diplomacy, trade and Southeast Asian macroeconomic trends. His work for the Post's Asia desk also focuses on the region's multifaceted interactions with the United States and China. A Singapore native, Bhavan previously worked for Agence France-Presse.

