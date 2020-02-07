Social media campaigns like “JeNeSuisPasUnVirus” (“I am not a virus”), a hashtag originated by Asians in France to combat xenophobia, have emerged in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Twitter
China /  Society

Coronavirus: outbreak has stoked a rise in xenophobia, Chinese living abroad say

  • Recent attacks have been reported on Asians in New York, England and Germany
  • While most of those interviewed have not experienced extreme bigotry themselves, they see daily ‘microaggressions’ become more common
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Laurie Chen
Laurie Chen

Updated: 9:37am, 7 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Social media campaigns like “JeNeSuisPasUnVirus” (“I am not a virus”), a hashtag originated by Asians in France to combat xenophobia, have emerged in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen joined the Post in 2017 after completing a master's degree in journalism at City University, London. Originally from the UK, she studied English literature at University College London.

Coronavirus outbreak