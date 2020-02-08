The streets are deserted in Wuhan, which has been under lockdown since January 23. Photo: AP
China locked down millions in coronavirus-hit Hubei. Has it done more harm than good?

  • Residents are struggling to get much-needed treatment and supplies in Wuhan and other closed-off cities, and the death toll is rising
  • Independent economist Hu Xingdou says it’s time to lift the restrictions and ‘stop this human tragedy that is happening’
Jane Cai
Updated: 10:30am, 8 Feb, 2020

Jane Cai, CFA, is the Beijing Bureau Chief of the South China Morning Post. She has been covering China's economic, financial, business and political news since the early 2000s.

