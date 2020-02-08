The streets are deserted in Wuhan, which has been under lockdown since January 23. Photo: AP
China locked down millions in coronavirus-hit Hubei. Has it done more harm than good?
- Residents are struggling to get much-needed treatment and supplies in Wuhan and other closed-off cities, and the death toll is rising
- Independent economist Hu Xingdou says it’s time to lift the restrictions and ‘stop this human tragedy that is happening’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
