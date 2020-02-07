Floral tributes to Li Wenliang stand outside Wuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dr Li Wenliang: who was he and how did he become a coronavirus ‘hero’?
- China’s health authorities and the public have offered their condolences over the death of the doctor, whom police tried to silence in the early days of the outbreak
- The father-of-one was warned off after telling an alumni group about a mystery illness at his hospital
Topic | Disease
Floral tributes to Li Wenliang stand outside Wuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE