China’s economic growth may drop to 5 per cent or lower because of the outbreak, according to a government economist. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Society

Most US firms in China expect coronavirus outbreak to hit revenue, survey finds

  • Some companies polled by Shanghai’s American Chamber of Commerce said they were speeding up plans to move operations out of mainland
  • Transport bans and strict public health measures have disrupted economic activity
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:01pm, 7 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

China’s economic growth may drop to 5 per cent or lower because of the outbreak, according to a government economist. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak