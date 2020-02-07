China’s economic growth may drop to 5 per cent or lower because of the outbreak, according to a government economist. Photo: Bloomberg
Most US firms in China expect coronavirus outbreak to hit revenue, survey finds
- Some companies polled by Shanghai’s American Chamber of Commerce said they were speeding up plans to move operations out of mainland
- Transport bans and strict public health measures have disrupted economic activity
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
China’s economic growth may drop to 5 per cent or lower because of the outbreak, according to a government economist. Photo: Bloomberg