A community worker checks body temperature for a resident at a street near the Yellow Crane Pavilion in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: 81 new deaths and 2,841 confirmed new cases reported in Hubei province
- As the Chinese government scrambles to contain the outbreak, the contagion has spread to at least 24 other countries, sickening more than 270 outside China
- One has died of the virus in the Philippines
