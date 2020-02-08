A community worker checks body temperature for a resident at a street near the Yellow Crane Pavilion in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus: 81 new deaths and 2,841 confirmed new cases reported in Hubei province

  • As the Chinese government scrambles to contain the outbreak, the contagion has spread to at least 24 other countries, sickening more than 270 outside China
  • One has died of the virus in the Philippines
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 7:01am, 8 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A community worker checks body temperature for a resident at a street near the Yellow Crane Pavilion in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou

Cissy joined the SCMP in 2019. Prior to that, she has been a producer at BBC News and investigative reporter at CaiXin Media. She is interested in China's politics and economy.

Coronavirus outbreak