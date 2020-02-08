The new coronavirus is less deadly than Sars but has affected far more people. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus on track to kill more people than Sars, experts say

  • The new contagion may be far less deadly than severe acute respiratory syndrome but it has already infected more than four times as many people
  • As of Friday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus stood at 724, just 89 short of the Sars total from 2002-03
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Laurie Chen
Laurie Chen

Updated: 5:42pm, 8 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The new coronavirus is less deadly than Sars but has affected far more people. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen joined the Post in 2017 after completing a master's degree in journalism at City University, London. Originally from the UK, she studied English literature at University College London.

Coronavirus outbreak