The new coronavirus is less deadly than Sars but has affected far more people. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus on track to kill more people than Sars, experts say
- The new contagion may be far less deadly than severe acute respiratory syndrome but it has already infected more than four times as many people
- As of Friday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus stood at 724, just 89 short of the Sars total from 2002-03
