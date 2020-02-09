There was little in the way of inflight entertainment for the Americans citizens evacuated from Wuhan this week. Photo: Reuters
Escaping Wuhan: Chinese-American on her evacuation from coronavirus-hit city
- Wuhan-born Ningxi Xu had to leave her parents behind, but says they were “relieved” she is away from the epicentre
- Now under quarantine, Xu will have to repay the US government for the extraction, to the tune of around US$1,000
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
There was little in the way of inflight entertainment for the Americans citizens evacuated from Wuhan this week. Photo: Reuters