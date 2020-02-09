There was little in the way of inflight entertainment for the Americans citizens evacuated from Wuhan this week. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Escaping Wuhan: Chinese-American on her evacuation from coronavirus-hit city

  • Wuhan-born Ningxi Xu had to leave her parents behind, but says they were “relieved” she is away from the epicentre
  • Now under quarantine, Xu will have to repay the US government for the extraction, to the tune of around US$1,000
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Owen Churchill and Xinyan Yu in Beijing

Updated: 2:23am, 9 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

There was little in the way of inflight entertainment for the Americans citizens evacuated from Wuhan this week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill

Owen joined the Post as US correspondent in 2018 after several years working as a reporter and editor in China. He covers US-China relations, trade, and wider issues concerning China's global presence. A co-founder of the Shanghai-based news outlet Sixth Tone, he is an alumnus of London's School of Oriental and African Studies and Fudan University in Shanghai.

Xinyan Yu

Xinyan Yu

Xinyan Yu is a Senior Video Producer at the Post. She was previously a senior multimedia producer at Inkstone, after almost six years with the BBC. She writes, produces and films stories on China.

Coronavirus outbreak