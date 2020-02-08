A nurse checks on a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
‘It does not look good’: Wuhan doctors soldier on in dire conditions after whistle-blower’s death
- Another doctor says he was questioned by police for alerting colleagues to outbreak late last year
- Medical personnel struggle to treat flood of patients with dwindling supplies of protective equipment
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A nurse checks on a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP