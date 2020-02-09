Britain's Prince Andrew conveyed Queen Elizabeth’s condolences over those affected by the coronavirus to the Chinese government on Friday. Andrew has been embroiled in a sex scandal. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Queen Elizabeth conveys message of sympathy for coronavirus victims via disgraced son Andrew

  • Prince Andrew conveyed queen’s message to Chinese ambassador to UK at Lunar New Year dinner party on Friday
  • Meeting was one of first major appearances by Prince Andrew since he stepped down from public duties in November due to sex scandal
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 12:58am, 9 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prince Andrew conveyed Queen Elizabeth’s condolences over those affected by the coronavirus to the Chinese government on Friday. Andrew has been embroiled in a sex scandal. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak