Britain's Prince Andrew conveyed Queen Elizabeth’s condolences over those affected by the coronavirus to the Chinese government on Friday. Andrew has been embroiled in a sex scandal. Photo: AFP
Queen Elizabeth conveys message of sympathy for coronavirus victims via disgraced son Andrew
- Prince Andrew conveyed queen’s message to Chinese ambassador to UK at Lunar New Year dinner party on Friday
- Meeting was one of first major appearances by Prince Andrew since he stepped down from public duties in November due to sex scandal
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Britain's Prince Andrew conveyed Queen Elizabeth’s condolences over those affected by the coronavirus to the Chinese government on Friday. Andrew has been embroiled in a sex scandal. Photo: AFP