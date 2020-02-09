Li Wenliang’s mother says she wants an explanation from the police as to why they silenced her son. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: mother of whistle-blower Li Wenliang demands answers for his treatment by Wuhan police
- Ophthalmologist died on Friday after becoming infected while fighting the outbreak on the medical front line
- Li’s wife issues statement thanking public for their messages of support, disavowing fake online appeals for financial aid
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
