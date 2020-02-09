Coming up with a new vaccine typically takes years and involves a lengthy process of testing, clinical trials on humans and regulatory approvals. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: scientists race to develop vaccine as death toll surpasses Sars
- Efforts being led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a body set up in 2017 to finance biotech research in the wake of the Ebola outbreak int Africa that killed more than 11,000 people
- Australian scientists hope their vaccine could be ready in six months
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
