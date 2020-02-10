Cities across China are gearing up for the return of tens of millions of workers. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Chinese cities keen to get back to work but coronavirus concerns grow as workers return

  • Authorities in major centres like Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have given the green light for businesses to resume operations, but advised them to remain flexible
  • People should be allowed to work from home wherever possible, while those who spent their holidays in virus-hit areas should postpone their return
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:15am, 10 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Cities across China are gearing up for the return of tens of millions of workers. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen joined the Post in 2015 as a reporter on the China desk. She previously worked with Reuters in Beijing.

Coronavirus outbreak